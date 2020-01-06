Weekend football and rugby results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 4th January

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Needham Market 1-0 Stratford Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Racing Club Warwick 3-2 Long Eaton United

Division One

Hinckley AFC 1-2 Studley

Division Two

FC Stratford 2-0 Solihull United

Lane Head 0-1 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Birmingham Tigers 2-3 Central Ajax

Presidents Cup, Quarter-finals

Alcester Town 0-3 Fairfield Villa

West Midlands League, Premier Division

Smethwick Rangers 4-1 Littleton

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Chinnor 0-4 Southam United

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

GSH United 1-5 Henley Forest of Arden

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Redditch Borough 9-1 AFC Alcester Town

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 6-2 FISSC Reserves

Shottery United 9-0 Blockley Sports

Tysoe United 1-5 Bretforton Old Boys

Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Central Ajax Reserves 1-2 Claverdon

Feckenham Reserves 1-3 FC Wickhamford

South Redditch Athletic 2-3 AFC Stratford Town

Division Two KO Cup, First Round

Inkberrow Academy 1-2 Shipston Excelsior Colts

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two

FISSC 5-2 Shilton

Sunday, 5th January

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Stour Excelsior 3-0 TDMS Evesham

Bluck Cup, Second Round

Alderman United 11-3 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round

New Inn Pershore 0-1 Stratford HGC

Bromsgrove & District League, WA Harris Cup, First Round

Rubery Memorial 2-2 Studley Rangers Sunday (Rubery won 3-0 on penalties)

RUGBY

Saturday, 4th January

Midlands Two West (South)

Leamington 62-19 Southam

Old Laurentians 3-50 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Three West (South)

Bedworth 7-25 Alcester

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon 5-16 Tenbury

Harbury 10-47 Old Wheatleyans

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Reading 36-14 Shipston-on-Stour

Warwickshire Merit League, Division One

Old Laurentians 2nds 19-29 Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds