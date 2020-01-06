Weekend football and rugby results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 4th January
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Needham Market 1-0 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Racing Club Warwick 3-2 Long Eaton United
Division One
Hinckley AFC 1-2 Studley
Division Two
FC Stratford 2-0 Solihull United
Lane Head 0-1 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Birmingham Tigers 2-3 Central Ajax
Presidents Cup, Quarter-finals
Alcester Town 0-3 Fairfield Villa
West Midlands League, Premier Division
Smethwick Rangers 4-1 Littleton
Hellenic League, Division Two North
Chinnor 0-4 Southam United
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
GSH United 1-5 Henley Forest of Arden
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Redditch Borough 9-1 AFC Alcester Town
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 6-2 FISSC Reserves
Shottery United 9-0 Blockley Sports
Tysoe United 1-5 Bretforton Old Boys
Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Central Ajax Reserves 1-2 Claverdon
Feckenham Reserves 1-3 FC Wickhamford
South Redditch Athletic 2-3 AFC Stratford Town
Division Two KO Cup, First Round
Inkberrow Academy 1-2 Shipston Excelsior Colts
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two
FISSC 5-2 Shilton
Sunday, 5th January
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Stour Excelsior 3-0 TDMS Evesham
Bluck Cup, Second Round
Alderman United 11-3 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round
New Inn Pershore 0-1 Stratford HGC
Bromsgrove & District League, WA Harris Cup, First Round
Rubery Memorial 2-2 Studley Rangers Sunday (Rubery won 3-0 on penalties)
RUGBY
Saturday, 4th January
Midlands Two West (South)
Leamington 62-19 Southam
Old Laurentians 3-50 Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Three West (South)
Bedworth 7-25 Alcester
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon 5-16 Tenbury
Harbury 10-47 Old Wheatleyans
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Reading 36-14 Shipston-on-Stour
Warwickshire Merit League, Division One
Old Laurentians 2nds 19-29 Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds