Marathon man David in MBE honour delight

CLAVERDON marathon man David Phillips who has raised over £135,000 for charity in his running shoes, has been made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Mr Phillips, aged 75, said he was, “highly delighted and very pleased” with the honour but added he might have to be, “in the queue behind Elton” when he goes to receive his award.

To date Mr Phillips – who turns 76 at the end of January – has run 500 marathons raising money for the Brain and Spine Foundation charity, to support people with neurological problems.

He told the Herald earlier this year when he completed The Shakespeare Marathon, it would be his last full marathon and intended to focus on half marathons from then on but now admits his plans have changed.

“I will try the 2020 London Marathon because I’d like to get my total to £140,000. I’m not sure if they’re making the courses longer or I’m getting slower but it would be good to get a bit more money,” said Mr Phillips who has been running marathons since 1983 – his running record reads; 500 marathons and 360 half marathons.

He was informed of his MBE in a “secret letter” from the Cabinet Office over two months ago and was asked to keep quiet about the proposed honour. So it came as a great delight to share the news with his wife Robina, son Gareth and daughter Anna who also runs with her father at certain marathons.

“They told me, ‘you deserve it dad’ but I don’t know anything about MBEs, it’s a nice feeling and it’s nice to help people and that was the sole purpose of it,” Mr Phillips said.