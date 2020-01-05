Laura calls for natural women in ‘Januhairy’

WOMEN around the world were encouraged to keep their body hair for the whole of January 2019 in a campaign launched by Laura Jackson, aged 22, from Kineton who believes women should embrace their natural selves rather than accept the stereo-typical images of women often defined by society.

Laura’s campaign – Januhairy – is now in its second year in 2020 and shows no signs of receding in fact the past 12 months have seen the message spread across the globe, ‘forget the taboos just be your natural self.’

As she prepares for another month-long Januhairy, the Herald caught up with Laura to find what the world can expect this time round.

