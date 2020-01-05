Farewell Stratford Picturehouse

FILM fans have said their final farewells to Stratford Picturehouse closes this Sunday having served the cinema going public for the past 22 years.

There’s a sense of loss in the town for a venue that for many people was more than just a cinema as it regularly hosted a kid’s club on Saturday mornings, acoustic nights, quiz nights, special screenings, art films and community initiatives like autism and dementia friendly events.

Over the Christmas and New Year holiday it’s been business as usual in some respects for the Picturehouse with Cats and The Rise of Sky Walker currently being screened. On Saturday 4th January the last ever ‘Staff Picks’ (staff recommended films) will be shown and Back to the Future has been chosen.

The last screening at the Picturehouse today, Sunday, is scheduled to be André Rieu: 70 Years Young.

