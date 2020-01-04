Bus journeys could be cut in timetable shakeup

SEVERAL key bus journeys could be axed in Stratford District as part of a timetable shakeup proposed by Stagecoach.

The bus company, which says the proposals are designed to make services more reliable, is currently consulting on the changes.

The new timetable is due to come into effect around 22nd/23rd February and Stagecoach claims the journeys being proposed for removal are not well used.

One journey at risk is the Monday to Friday 17.55 Route 15 bus from Wellesbourne to Stratford, while the weekday 18.37 Stratford to Leamington is now proposed to stop at Warwick and no longer serve Leamington.

Going the other way the 19.12 Leamington to Stratford journey would start at 19.50 Monday to Saturday, with the section between Leamington and Warwick removed.

There are also several journeys between Stratford and Shipston on the Route 50 bus potentially chop, the weekday 12.05 from Stratford to Shipston would go, as would the 12.28 going in the other direction.

The Saturday 13.05 Stratford to Shipston journey and the 13.28 going from Shipston to Stratford would be removed, while the company says the Route 50 timetable will be completely revised to improve reliability.

Other journeys on the Route X18 bus between Evesham and Stratford could go along with some Coventry to Leamington journeys, while a number of other journeys on this route will be altered.

Journey times on the X19 Route will also be adjusted to make them more reliable.

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director at Stagecoach Midlands said “We are aiming to improve the reliability of services in February and want as many people to provide their comments as possible”

“We want people to see this as a positive change to help combat the worsening congestion we see on our roads. The journeys which we are considering removing carry only 1 or 2 passengers. While we don’t want to inconvenience anyone it doesn’t make sense to run buses capable of carry around 60 people for so few.”

To have your say on the proposed changes visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/midlands/your-views-feb-2020.

Customers only have until tomorrow 5th January to leave their feedback.