Deadline extended on vital stroke services consultation

CAMPAIGNERS opposed to controversial proposals to change the future provision of stroke services in the county have been given a boost with the news that the deadline for public consultation has now been extended.

Health chiefs faced stinging criticism last year when they proposed that stroke sufferers might be better served by an improved service at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) which would become a hyperacute stroke unit and take all stroke patients.

The proposal caused widespread concern because of its possible knock-on effect on existing stroke services at Warwick and Nuneaton hospitals.

The consultation was due to end on 21st January but has now been extended to 2nd February.

Proposed options for the future of stroke services in the county, organised by the three local Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in Coventry and Warwickshire – that plan and buy health services for local patients – is therefore still open to public consultation until the start of next month.

The following dates for drop-in sessions replace those previously advertised which have been rearranged due to the UK General Election.

Date Time Venue Monday 6th January 10am-12noon Townsend Hall, 52 Sheep Street, Shipston-on-Stour, CV36 4AE Thursday 9th January 6pm-8pm Foundation House, Masons Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 9NF

People can either have their say by completing an online questionnaire at: https://www.strokecovwarks.nhs.uk/Home​ or by attending one of the above drop-in sessions.