Has anyone lost two alpacas called Ant and Dec?

EVER left something behind after a hotel stay? Probably not a pair of alpacas called Ant and Dec who were found in a towing box at the Travelodge car park in Stratford-upon-Avon last year.

The leftovers don’t end there, as staff at the hotel have also discovered, a collection of William Shakespeare books, an American Passport, a collection of different flavoured gins, a Versace suit, a father of the bride speech, wedding baubles, a gold statue of the Indian God Ganesh, a collection of Gucci glasses and a Mr and Mrs light.

The items have made the Travelodge list of bizarre left behinds for 2019 which features 571 of the brand’s other hotels with the alpacas rating among the most unusual. Ant and Dec were later collected by their owner.

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner – with the exception of left behind alpacas.