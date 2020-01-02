Warwickshire Hunt denies hound died after being struck by train

WARWICKSHIRE Hunt has “categorically denied” a claim that one of its hounds died after allegedly being struck by train on New Year’s Day near Fenny Compton.

Sam Butler, a senior member of Warwickshire Hunt said the claim made by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs that a hound had been killed by a train was “untrue.”

“I rang the kennels and no hound was injured and no hound was killed. Thirty-three hounds went out and thirty-three returned to the kennels safe and uninjured,” Mr Butler said.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs – who was present at the scene on Wednesday – said they’d received eye witness accounts that a hound was killed by a train on a stretch of railway line on Wednesday and the train was delayed for 30 minutes as a result.

British Transport Police has issued the following statement: “Shortly before 1pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020 British Transport Police were called to the line between Leamington Spa and Banbury station following a report of a group of trespassers and a dog struck by a train.”

“BTP officers attended the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”