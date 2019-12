FOCUSLife comes free with this week’s Herald (which is in the shop’s from 31st December this week). In it you will find:

Inspiration for living well in 2020 – care of The Farm Stratford.

Dream destinations – find your perfect break with local experts Holiday Inspirations.

Our rave review for new Stratford restaurant The Boathouse.

And COFFEE – lots of it, in fact a year’s worth – which can be won in our competition with Monsoon Estates.