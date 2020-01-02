£30K Shipston Leisure Centre expansion complete

A £30,000 upgrade to Shipston Leisure Centre has been completed, with the facility expanded to allow more people to use it.

Everyone Active, who manage the leisure centre in partnership with Stratford District Council, have removed two rooms to enlarge the gym space, while new equipment including kettle bells, slam balls and battle ropes have been brought in.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are thrilled to open the upgraded gym at Shipston Leisure Centre. We wanted to make better use of the space within the gym and improve it for our customers.

“The new equipment diversifies the ways our customers can work out and offers them the opportunity to refresh their fitness regimes, regardless of their abilities.”

Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins, Community Portfolio at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “I am delighted to see this much needed extension to the gym. The facility attracts a wide range of users from aged 11 upwards. This extension provides additional equipment and space so that even more people can enjoy the health benefits of the gym.

“The gym extension has been carefully thought out and I feel sure that the residents of Shipston-on-Stour and the surrounding areas will make the most of this local facility.”

The work was funded through Section 106 developer contributions from CALA Homes, in relation to their development of the former IMI Norgren site in Shipston.