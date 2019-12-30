Town Trust sells controversial home

A property on Benson Road, formerly at the centre of an unpopular development proposal, has finally been sold by Stratford Town Trust.

The Trust bought 7 Benson Road a number of years ago and originally had plans to demolish it in order develop a parcel of land to the rear of the property into five houses.

The idea prompted a backlash from local residents and in 2016 the housing plan was dropped.

Since that plan was abandoned, the Trust has been trying to sell the property and looked to have done so at auction in 2017, when it went for £1.14million.

However that sale fell through and earlier this year the home was put up for sale again.

Last week the Town Trust confirmed that 7 Benson Road had now been sold for a figure of £950,000.

While the figure is less then what the house sold for at auction (before the sale collapsed), it still represents a healthy return for the Trust, which originally bought the property for £615,000.

Sara Aspley, Chief Executive of the Stratford Town Trust, said: “The property has been sold to a private company, we don’t know their plans for it, but I would stress that the sale does not include the parcel of land behind the property.

“The Town Trust owns this land and has plans to use it for the benefit of the community.”

Mrs Aspley confirmed that profits from the sale of 7 Benson Road would be re-invested back into Stratford.