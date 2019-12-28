Putting down the roots for a shared garden in Bishopton

RESIDENTS are planning to go back to their roots with a proposed community garden.

Flowers and vegetables are top of the target list for the project site in Bishopton and work is expected to start next year.

The garden project, called Growing Together, will occupy land that is currently unused in Baker Avenue and is being developed with Stratford District Council and Team Springboard, a social enterprise initiative specialising in horticulture across Coventry and Warwickshire.

One aim is to support Stratford’s commitment to tackling climate change.

The first planting holes were dug earlier this month, allowing two-year-old Annabel Kovacs and her mother Esther to plant some winter flowers.

The eventual plan is set to include flowerbeds, seating and areas to grow vegetables. Housing group Orbit will oversee the work together with Team Springboard and the district council.

The first stage of the proposal will be to consult nearby residents.

Plans also include providing apprenticeship opportunities in due course.

Orbit’s Cheryl Flavell said: “There is always something to do in a garden, whatever the time of year, and even if people are not keen gardeners, they can chat and build connections and make new friends.”

Funding is part of a planning agreement in which the district council contributes £34,363.49, with Orbit providing a further £5,636.51.