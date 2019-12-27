No rest for fire crews over Christmas

While most of us were preparing for a day of festivities fire crews were sent to deal with two incidents on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve crews from Stratford, Alcester, Bidford, Wellesbourne, Henley and Leamington were called to a significant fire in Bishopton.

An industrial workshop was well alight by the time officers arrived, but was soon brought under control.

It is unknown how the fire started.

In the early hours of Christmas Day the crew from Wellesbourne was once again called into action as fire alarms sounded in a commercial boiler plant room.

Luckily it turned out to be steam escaping from a broken pipe that had triggered the alarm and the team made the scene as safe as possible.

During the festive season the fire service are advising people to check that their electrical items, such as Christmas tree lights, are turned off before going to bed.