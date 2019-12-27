Trees planted to help fight climate change

EVERYONE in Henley dug deep to plant ten trees in support of the Big Climate Fightback a national campaign to get one million people to pledge to plant a tree and help the environment.

Henley Joint Parish Council backed the campaign recently organised by the Woodland Trust and invited school children and town organisations to get involved.

Four areas of the town saw new trees planted including the Riverlands which had crabapple trees, Littleworth Field, hazel trees and Jubilee Playing Field, silver birches. Henley Court Leet also planted a tree in the Jubilee Garden, which is a flowering cherry tree.

Pupils from Henley Junior and Infant School, St Mary’s Catholic Primary, Merrydays and Henley Montessori School and Henley School all took part in the tree planting which will help reduce pollution, prevent flooding and encourage wildlife.