Trees planted to help fight climate change

Simon Woodings
Henley parish councillor Jem Jones and David Burman, President of Henley-in-Arden Rotary Club, pictured planting one of the trees in Riverlands on Saturday morning, town crier Les Long announcing the event to those gathered. Photo: Mark Williamson H27/11/19/4490

EVERYONE in Henley dug deep to plant ten trees in support of the Big Climate Fightback a national campaign to get one million people to pledge to plant a tree and help the environment.

Henley Joint Parish Council backed the campaign recently organised by the Woodland Trust and invited school children and town organisations to get involved.

Four areas of the town saw new trees planted including the Riverlands which had crabapple trees, Littleworth Field, hazel trees and Jubilee Playing Field, silver birches. Henley Court Leet also planted a tree in the Jubilee Garden, which is a flowering cherry tree.

Pupils from Henley Junior and Infant School, St Mary’s Catholic Primary, Merrydays and Henley Montessori School and Henley School all took part in the tree planting which will help reduce pollution, prevent flooding and encourage wildlife.

 

    The council’s fight against climate change is shown by them allowing green walls to be removed from planning permission they have granted.. the Picture House Travelodge plans have changed.
    SDC’s climate concerns mean that a taller building is being allowed, making air pollution worse, and without the green walls which they said were so essential in passing the application. It’s a disgrace, and the Herald aren’t even reporting it.