Everest trek in memory of Alan

SIMON Beacham of Wilmcote successfully completed his trek to Everest Base Camp to honour the dream he shared with his business partner Alan Carter who sadly died in June from Motor Neurone Disease.

Simon, aged 59, and Alan were business partners for 25 years, and based in Redditch. The two of them discussed the trek to Everest and agreed if one of them did it, the other would join them. Sadly, Alan, 63, was diagnosed with MND in November 2017, a progressive, degenerative disease for which there is no cure.

Alan’s New Year’s message to his family and friends was, “to go out and do everything you want to do while you can, you don’t know how long you’ve got”. By this time he was totally paralysed and in need of 24/7 care.

The MNDA offered a place on the Everest Base Camp Trek in exchange for a minimum donation pledge which has been exceeded almost twice fold from the generosity of friends, business colleagues and the local community.

The trek to base camp took nine days with a four-day return journey after taking into account elevation and acclimatisation to altitude. Simon commented on the enormity of the Sagarmatha National Park, now a National World Heritage Site, saying: “The mountain ranges, rivers, wildlife and skies were of a scale never seen before, it’s a mountaineer’s dream on a large scale.”

Simon had discussed the trip with Alan before his passing and pledged to take Alan with him in spirit and to this end he took a small casque of Alan’s ashes and laid them to rest at the memorial cairns high up in the Himalayan Mountains at an area known as Chukla Lare.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support, encouragement and kindness shown in support of my fund-raising efforts, which incidentally has exceeded my original target, and has now reached £7,250 – amazing”.

“The Trek was a challenge – my favourite word – but gave me a life experience and memory something we should all look to achieve during our time on this fabulous planet. Thank you all so much for your generosity and support,” said Simon.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-beacham2