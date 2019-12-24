Action at last over pavement problems

CRACKED pavements in Stratford-upon-Avon that have tripped and injured many people are being given the boot in a maintenance facelift costing over £200,000.

After years of misery, work will start in early January to replace the offending slabs in a widespread clean-up of Stratford’s streets.

While the news has been welcomed as good for the town’s residents and visitors, those unfortunate enough to fall victim of the town’s broken pavements have this week asked, “what took so long?”

The operation to repair and replace broken paving slabs has come about thanks to county councillors joining forces to get some action.

The work begins with Bridge Street and High Street and it is due to last until March. Wood Street and Henley Street will be included from April onwards.

Stratford’s three county councillors – Jenny Fradgley, Kate Rolfe and Dominic Skinner, all Lib Dems – have joined forces to spend money allocated to them on making Stratford’s pavements safe for the foreseeable future.

Each year every one of the county council’s 57 councillors is given a delegated budget grant worth £35,000 to support projects within their community. Councillors Fradgley, Rolfe and Skinner pledged to use theirs to make Stratford town centre safe to walk around again by fixing the pavements; the result is a combined figure of £200,000 representing the last two to three years. This will see the replacement of slabbed areas on both sides of Bridge Street and both sides of High Street, which will complement previous works.

The condition of pavements in Stratford had become so serious the Herald wrote a series of articles – as early as March – about an issue that posed a significant safety hazard for anyone walking round town.

During successive months throughout spring and summer a number the trips and falls continued and several members of the public were so shocked by their experiences they took photographs of their bruised faces having tripped in the town centre and then re-told their traumatic experiences to the Herald’s news team.

In truth, the pavements of Stratford had been neglected for years and several of those injured sort insurance compensation from Warwickshire County Council Highways which maintains pavements in Stratford usually through contractors.

But what’s contributed to Stratford potentially having some of the worst pavements in the county?

“Years of wear and tear,” said Cllr Fradgley, ward member for Stratford West. “We’ve had a lot of rain which washes sand away and regular cleaning takes its toll but now we have a win-win situation which will benefit residents and visitors,” said Cllr Fradgley, ward member for Stratford West.

Councillors Rolfe and Fradgley have been working on the town centre pavement project for over two years and Cllr Skinner joined the project after his election to the county in 2018.

Councillor Fradgley added: “Stratford enjoys a global reputation and profile and brings many thousands of people to Warwickshire every year. We cannot take this for granted. I was pleased to contribute my grant towards ensuring that the pavements are safe and look good and contribute towards a very positive experience for visitors.”

Councillor Rolfe, ward member for Stratford South, said: “Stratford boasts a lively, vibrant town centre. Pedestrian access, ensuring people can safely walk around the town and visit the shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, is key to the local economy. We met highways officers to ensure how any work carried out would most benefit the town.”