Get your Boxing Day football fix

FOOTBALL

FOR those who fancy watching some local non-league football, here is a run down of today’s festive fixtures.

There’s a mouth-watering derby just down the road as high-flying Banbury United entertain Stratford Town in the Southern Premier Central division.

United are fifth in the table while Paul Davis’s Blues are in a lowly 18th.

Town make the short trip down the M40 looking for their first away win at the tenth attempt.

Davis’s side currently have the worst away record in the league, having failed to register a single win from their nine games on the road (D2, L7).

Down in the Midland League Premier Division, Racing Club Warwick will be looking to haul themselves away from the danger zone when they welcome Highgate United to Townsend Meadow.

The Racers are 17th in the table with just 14 points and are searching for their first league win since 29th October.

Scott Easterlow’s side has been given a boost after the Warwick boss captured the services of experienced centre-half Luke Edwards, formerly of Coleshill Town and Bromsgrove Sporting.

There is one other local match on the Herald patch being played on Boxing Day, as Studley entertain fourth-bottom Cadbury Athletic in Midland League Division One.

The Bees currently sit second in the table and are unbeaten in their last 14 league outings.

Leamington supporters in Stratford also have something to attend, as Paul Holleran’s men entertain Gloucester City in National League North.

The Brakes are 16th in the table, one point above the Tigers, who currently play their home games at Evesham United’s Jubilee Stadium.

All matches kick-off at 3pm.