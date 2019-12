TENNIS

MAX WESTON and Poppy Harman were victorious in Bidford-on-Avon’s tournaments played on the newly-surfaced courts.

Weston came out on top in the U12 tournament, with Alexander Golby as the runner-up.

Harman won the U8 tournament for the second year in a row and the runner-up was Emma Sellicks.

Meanwhile, Robert Sellicks was handed the Gary Mayrick Cup for being the most promising new player.