Huge support for Shipston Community Christmas

Christmas is certainly the time for giving in Shipston with more than £1,470 being donated to support Shipston Community Christmas, a popular event to help those who may be experiencing loneliness.

The free event, put on by a dedicated team of volunteers at the Townsend Hall on Christmas Day, is aimed at those who might find themselves on their own, but would prefer to spend the day celebrating with others.

It will have entertainment, Christmas Carols, a three course meal including a traditional roast turkey main course and a visit from Father Christmas.

To support this year’s event a Just Giving fundraising page was set up with a target of raising £1,000.

To the delight of organisers, that target has already been smashed, with money still coming in.

Tessa Hince, who organises the lunch with a team of volunteers, said: “The crowdfunding has been amazing, it’s just awesome, we are lucky that we are able to get a lot of what we need for the day for free, but there are still costs involved, hiring the cutlery, cookers things like that.

“What we’re appealing for now are small gifts for men and women, just things like puzzle books or smellies.

“We’ve had 100 people say they are coming for lunch, but it may be more than that and it’s people of all ages, maybe a loved one has passed away and they’re on their own or maybe they’re divorced and are not with the rest of their family on Christmas day.

“Around 50 people will be volunteering on the day, doing different shifts and we’ve got a raffle, tombola and the town band will be playing. I think this will be our biggest Shipston Community Christmas since we started in 2016.”

If you would like to donate a gift to the Shipston Community Christmas, they can be left at Ivy Heart in Market Place in Shipston, while money can still be donated by visiting JustGiving.com and searching for Help Fund Shipston Community Christmas 2019.

If you would like to attend, email shipstoncommunitychristmas@hotmail.com prior to the event.

It takes place between 11am-4pm on Christmas Day.