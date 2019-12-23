Santa visits went ahead despite bus breakdown

CHRISTMAS looked pretty bleak for local charity Escape Arts when their Grotto on the Go bus broke down on Wednesday right in the middle of the festive visits but with a little help from their friends Escape and Santa delivered all presents on schedule.

Grotto on the Go takes Santa, Mother Christmas and the Elves to families who cannot access a traditional grotto, the whole enterprise is volunteer led, with a community Toy Drive collecting presents from across the community.

This year the project has been supported by Orbit Housing, Tesco, Community Hub Foundation House and Coventry Building Society who all held Toy Drives within their venues.

Santa’s Elf Factory is held at the charity community arts and heritage centre – the Old slaughterhouse in Stratford and families can be nominated from across Warwickshire.

This year visits have been across Stratford, Warwick, Leamington and Nuneaton.

On Wednesday the bus gave up the ghost and all looked lost for the project until a huge appeal for help launched and secured – from across Warwickshire – mechanics from RS Masons were on hand to try and help at the breakdown scene but the bus needed to get to a garage and the charity couldn’t transport it or get it started.

Next Fillongley Garage Limited came to the rescue to recover the vehicle. Offers to fix the bus came in from Listers in Stratford, National Express in Coventry and Gisbourne’s Car & Commercial in Clifford Chambers and with a bit of Christmas luck the bus arrived at Gisbournes where it was fixed with parts kindly donated by Leamoco in Stratford.

Prior to this when all looked lost a unique offer was made by Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive officer Professor Ralf Speth who offered to provide a brand new Land Rover Discovery Sport to help transport Santa; he’d even offered his own vehicle to help.

Thanks to that generous gesture the car was picked up by Mother Christmas to take the elves to two very special visits at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton and Warwick Hospital.

Chief executive officer Karen Williams thanked all who had helped keep Santa on the road when she said: “We are so humbled by everyone’s help and generosity especially at such a busy time, we cannot thank each and every one of you enough. You are all incredible and you have all saved Christmas for many children, families and patients. Santa says you have all gone straight to the top of the good list.”