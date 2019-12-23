Do3 recognises the success of 2019

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 recognised the hard work and successes achieved by its 250-strong team at its annual awards night.

The annual awards were voted for by the squad across various categories recognising upcoming talent, commitment and all-round sportsmanship.

Lisa Parry and Baz Graham were jointly awarded Most Improved Athlete for the time improvements they have shown over the year.

Georgina Lord was voted One to Watch and the Most Committed to Training was Andrew White.

Anita Howe and Corinne Moss shared the title of Most Inspirational Athlete. During the ceremony, Do3 founder and head coach Dave Knight recognised other major sporting successes in non-triathlon events.

Beccy Huntley and Tamara Pleasant completed a 17km swim of Windermere and open water aficionado Janet Stansfield ticked off the five-mile Chillswim, a non-wetsuit endurance event.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Roche completed the 1,000 Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle challenge.

He also praised a team of five coaches for helping with the squad’s successes in a year that saw new sessions added to an already lively schedule.

More than 6,700 individual swims were coached over the year resulting in a cumulative 16,000km of swimming.

The squad also collectively cycled 28,000 miles with an elevation just short of three million feet.

Knight said: “2019 set a new benchmark for Do3 with more athletes competing and more racing for GB.

“We’ve introduced more sessions and have also launched new squad swimming sessions at Bromsgrove to reflect demand and our presence in the Midlands.

“We are still to embark on the new season¹s races, however, I’m confident that we will again be fitter, faster and continue to enjoy the fun and friendship that the squad has become synonymous with – well done and thank you to everyone involved.”