Neighbourhood plans adopted in Claverdon and Brailes

Neighbourhood plans in Claverdon and Brailes were formally adopted by Stratford District Council last week, after residents in both villages voted overwhelmingly in favour of both.

The plans will help shape the future of both villages, guiding future development and referred to whenever new planning applications are submitted.

A referendum on the Claverdon plan was held on 24th October, with just over 84 per cent of voter supporting it, from a turnout of just over 30 per cent.

Over in Brailes almost 88 per cent of residents endorsed the village neighbourhood plan when it went to referendum on 21st November, of a turnout of just over 35 per cent.