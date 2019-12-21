Stratford in strong position for 2020 tourism awards

THE shortlist for 2020s inaugural West Midlands Tourism Awards has been announced, with 43 finalists vying for prizes in 15 categories.

Venues from Birmingham to Bewdley and Stratford-upon-Avon to Solihull will contest categories including B&B / Guest House of the Year; Business Events Venue of the Year; and Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.

The 15 successful attractions and hospitality businesses will be revealed at a special ceremony on 26 February 2020 at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall. Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June.

Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, which aims to attract visitors and events to the region, the awards will celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 – a 2.6% increase on the previous year. The West Midlands’ tourism industry is now worth £12.6 billion, a rise of 6.7%. The sector supports more than 135,000 jobs.

Roger Mendonca, Chief Operating Officer of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards will shine a spotlight on the venues that have helped make this unique region a destination of choice for national and international visitors, with tourist numbers, spend and hotel occupancy at an all-time high.

“We received a high standard of entry for our awards from more than 75 tourism businesses, and congratulate those venues who have got the nod from industry experts following a very competitive shortlisting process.

“We look forward to recognising the stars of our tourism scene in February and encourage companies to get in touch with us to find out how they can raise their profile by supporting the event.”

The West Midlands is gearing up to welcome more visitors in 2020, with the Birmingham International Dance Festival; Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell gig in Solihull; and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Europa League campaign among the events set to attract domestic and overseas guests to the region.

For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards, including how to buy tickets and find out about sponsorship opportunities, visit http://westmidlandstourismawards.com/.

West Midlands Tourism Awards 2020 – Finalists