Stratford in strong position for 2020 tourism awards

THE shortlist for 2020s inaugural West Midlands Tourism Awards has been announced, with 43 finalists vying for prizes in 15 categories.
Venues from Birmingham to Bewdley and Stratford-upon-Avon to Solihull will contest categories including B&B / Guest House of the Year; Business Events Venue of the Year; and Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.
The 15 successful attractions and hospitality businesses will be revealed at a special ceremony on 26 February 2020 at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall. Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June.
Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, which aims to attract visitors and events to the region, the awards will celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 – a 2.6% increase on the previous year. The West Midlands’ tourism industry is now worth £12.6 billion, a rise of 6.7%. The sector supports more than 135,000 jobs.
Roger Mendonca, Chief Operating Officer of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards will shine a spotlight on the venues that have helped make this unique region a destination of choice for national and international visitors, with tourist numbers, spend and hotel occupancy at an all-time high.
“We received a high standard of entry for our awards from more than 75 tourism businesses, and congratulate those venues who have got the nod from industry experts following a very competitive shortlisting process.
“We look forward to recognising the stars of our tourism scene in February and encourage companies to get in touch with us to find out how they can raise their profile by supporting the event.”
The West Midlands is gearing up to welcome more visitors in 2020, with the Birmingham International Dance Festival; Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell gig in Solihull; and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Europa League campaign among the events set to attract domestic and overseas guests to the region.
For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards, including how to buy tickets and find out about sponsorship opportunities, visit http://westmidlandstourismawards.com/.
West Midlands Tourism Awards 2020 – Finalists
|Category
|Finalists
|1. Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award
|Birmingham Hippodrome
Royal Shakespeare Company
|2. B&B / Guesthouse of the Year
|Avonlea
Broome Park Farm
Victoria Spa Lodge
|3. Business Events Venue of the Year
|Coombe Abbey
ICC Birmingham
Warwick Conferences
|4. Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park of the Year
|Etties Field
Hencote
Hill Farm Glamping
Hopley’s Family Camping
|5. Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award
|The Hive
|6. Experience of the Year
|Bobby Britnell
Jaguar Land Rover Experience Solihull
Positively Birmingham Walking Tours
Royal Shakespeare Company
|7. Large Hotel of the Year
|Coombe Abbey
Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa
Malmaison Birmingham
|8. Small Hotel of the Year
|Baraset Barn, Lovely Pubs
Brockencote Hall
|9. International Tourism
|Go Cotswolds
Shakespeare’s Birthplace
|10. New Tourism Business Award
|Hotel Indigo, Stratford-upon-Avon
Positively Birmingham Walking Tours
Shakespeare Distillery
|11. Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
|Burlton Cottages
Ironbridge View Townhouse
Penny Black Cottage
|12. Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
|Black Country Living Museum
National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham
Royal Shakespeare Company
|13. Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
|Aston Hall
FarGo Village
Jaguar Land Rover Experience Solihull
Shakespeare Schoolroom & Guildhall
|14. Pub of the Year
|The Coracle Micro pub
The Howard Arms
The Millstone Hare
|15. Taste of England Award
|Esquires Coffee
The Butchers Social
Tumeric Gold