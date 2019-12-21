Stratford Racecourse Musical gets thumbs up from Town Council

TOWN councillors have pledged their support to young people in Stratford by giving a thumbs up to the idea of music festival at Stratford Racecourse next year.

At Tuesday’s planning and consultative committee meeting of the town council an application for the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment for the proposed music festival in August received unanimous backing from town councillors.

Both Cllr Ian Fradgley, committee chair, and Cllr William Dowling, deputy chair, agreed: “We must do something for the young people. There’s plenty of parking and plenty of room at the racecourse and a music festival is a good idea.”

This week a leading local musician and event organiser leant her support to the proposed Stratford Racecourse Music Festival first reported in the Herald 12th December.

The festival would last three days, is intended to be a family fun event and includes tribute bands.

Full story in this week’s Herald.