Century Motorsport revved up for GT4 title fight

MOTORSPORT

CENTURY Motorsport have revealed their first driver pairing for the 2020 British GT Championship season.

The Fenny Compton-based team have announced Century regular Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke will be joined by Canadian Ben Hurst, with the talented duo competing in one of the championship-winning BMW M4 GT4s.

Century Motorsport lifted both the British GT4 team and driver championships in 2018 as well as being crowned ‘Team of the Year’ (by British GT Fans) while the M4 GT4 was named ‘Race Car of the Year’ at the Professional MotorSport World Expo Awards.

Team owner Nathan Freke said: “I’m really pleased to be working with Andrew again.

“This will be the third season we have worked together and I really felt he turned a corner toward the end of last season in terms of pace and his approach.

“We tested with Ben after the season had finished and he gelled exceptionally well with the team and loved the BMW M4.

“I could see straight away that Ben and Andrew would work well together with their attitude towards things.

“With both of them racing in the Dubai 24-Hour with us, it’s the perfect way to prepare for the season.

“The M4 is the most successful new era GT4 car and we are looking to replicate our 2018 season in 2020.

“The whole team are hungry for success.”