Memorial service to celebrate the life of Saskia Jones held today

A MEMORIAL service for 23-year-old Saskia Jones from Stratford-upon-Avon – who died in the London Bridge terrorist attack last month – was held at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford today, Friday.

Family and friends attended the hour long memorial service led by The Reverend Patrick Taylor who said it was an occasion to celebrate Saskia’s life.

One of Sakia’s favourite hymns, Love Divine, All Loves Excelling was the first to be sung by the congregation who were told that Saskia was a brilliant person with a great future ahead of her who also possessed a unique ability to understand people and help them with her sense of reason and fairness.

Before the memorial service a private funeral service took place involving Saskia’s family and close friends.

Saskia Jones 12th February 1996 – 29th November 2019.

A private funeral service for Jack Merritt, who was also killed in the London Bridge attack, was held in Cambridge today