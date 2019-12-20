Fire service warns of flood water dangers

Drivers are being urged not to drive through flood water following an incident in Ettington in which fire crews rescued a motorist who had driven through a ford.

Crews from Stratford and Gaydon both attended the incident today.

A statement from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Please can we remind all drivers that driving through flood water is not only dangerous for you and anyone else who comes to rescue you, but it could potentially write off your vehicle, costing you more than the time it would have taken to find an alternative route.

“With heavy rain due over the next few days and rising water levels, we anticipate that this could become more of an issue as people are out and about in the county visiting family and friends. If you do see a flood sign, know it is there for a reason and find an alternative route.”

Stratford Town Council is reminding residents who may be affected by flooding to contact them if they require sand bags.