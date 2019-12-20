Volunteers make Samaritans building look its best

Stratford Samaritans were given a helping of their own recently as a team of volunteer decorators gave their Tyler House home a spruce up.

Tyler House, which is also home to the charities Lifespace, St Basil’s and Warwickshire CAVA, attracts more than 8,000 visitors each year.

Earlier this month 12 volunteers from Orbit Group and Bell Group took part in a paint-in session to smarten up Tyler House as part of a scheme encouraging employees to give something back to their communities.

Clare Neale, hub manager at Tyler House, said: “We are delighted with the result. A team of 12 repainted the ground floor and part of the upper floor in one day and it all looks lovely and fresh and back to its gleaming best. Everyone did a fantastic job and we are very grateful to both companies for their help.