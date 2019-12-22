Council wins legal battle to take over Greig Hall

There is growing belief that Alcester’s Greig Memorial Hall will re-open this year after the High Court ruled that Stratford District Council should take over the site.

The future of the Greig Hall site, which comprises of a leisure centre and the closed memorial hall, has been the subject of a long-running and bitter legal dispute between the council and the Greig Trustees.

In 2005 the council provided £800,000 of funding to the Greig Trust to provide a leisure service at the site, but informed them in January 2018 that the agreement would be coming to an end and the money would need to be recovered otherwise thee site would be transferred to the council.

The council have been looking to take control of the site claiming the leisure facilities are not being run effectively by the trustees.

The trustees disputed this and mounted a legal challenge to the council’s plans, but the High Court ruled in the council’s favour on Wednesday last week.

Council leader Tony Jefferson, said: “This is fantastic news and testament to the expert team of officers and legal team who have been working on this case so diligently.

“This has been a concern to the District Council for a number of years and we have been working with the Greig Trustees over a number of years to try and find a way to resolve the difficult situation that existed around the Greig Hall and the Lifestyles building. We look forward to working with the Trustees to achieve a smooth handover for all users.

“The District Council is committed to safeguarding the future of the site for the residents of Alcester, the surrounding area and future generations and has funds ring-fenced to invest into the leisure facilities. With ownership of the site coming under the District Council’s control we will be able to fulfil one of our Corporate Priorities which is to refurbish the Lifestyles Sports Hall at the Greig Centre as a priority.”

During Monday’s full council meeting, Cllr Jefferson admitted: “This has been a long drawn-out saga that has soaked up an immense amount of valuable time.”

Ross Greig, chair of the Trustees, said: “We have been providing a service to the District for fourteen years almost for free.

“There was no need for the Council’s Court action. I wrote several times offering the District a lease to run Lifestyles so it could achieve its Corporate Strategy, but to no avail. Our proposals for a large investment also did not get the go ahead.

“The Trustees have always aimed to keep the site for Alcester and surrounds. We have to comply with our responsibilities under charity law so cannot automatically just do what the District decides.

“We want to do everything needed to get things done quickly to benefit the local community and expect the District has the same view. This is the end of one era for the Charity, but hopefully the start of a new optimistic one for the Greig site and Alcester. So much has been promised to the people of Alcester we hope it all gets done.”

Mr Greig added that the court action by the council involving the Greig Hall had cost the authority around £150,000.

Explaining what is likely to happen next, Mark Cargill, Alcester town councillor and district councillor for Alcester and Rural, told the Herald: “The initial step will be improving the leisure facilities and significant funding for a complete refurbishment has already been put aside by the district council. Once we get the site transferred we hope that SDC will offer the memorial hall to Alcester Town Council on a long-term lease, which will allow it to go for external funding. Once we have assessed the building, the town council will be talking to the groups that have worked so hard to support the memorial hall to hopefully get it back up and running, it’s been closed for far too long.”

The news has been enthusiastically welcomed by the Friends of the Greig Hall, a community organisation aimed at reopening the memorial hall at the site.

Sheilagh Goode, from the Friends of the Greig Hall, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled, we’ve raised £35,000 over the past 12 months and we can’t wait to get going, we want to have the hall open by the summer at the latest.

“We need to have discussions about how it’s going to be run, but it’s all fantastic news. It looks as though the Hall itself will be taken on by Alcester Town Council with the support of groups like us, while SDC will be looking after the leisure centre at the site, they’ve got plans to invest quite a lot of money.

“The Hall itself is in very good condition inside, it’s always had a very good caretaker who has kept an eye on it. It’s been eight years since the Greig Hall closed and the outside does look a little bit sad and there are some small signs of vandalism, but we’re really looking forward to bringing it back into use, lots of people in Alcester have happy memories of using the Hall. It’s a great space, with a spring dancefloor and a stage.

“A number of community groups who used to use the hall had to move away when it closed, but I know many of those are interested in coming back if it reopens.

“We’re on the lookout for volunteers in the New Year so if anyone would like to help us they can visit our Facebook page or drop into the Home2Home shop in Hopkins Precinct.”