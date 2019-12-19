Mayor joins schools in tree planting project

STRATFORD Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe has fulfilled one of the ambitions set when she took up her civic duties in May – to plant a tree in every school in Stratford town.

The mayor is passionate about trees: “Trees create the air we breathe. Without trees, our air would lack the oxygenation we need.”

Steve Felix, the owner of Blenheim nurseries, who supplied the trees was thrilled to be involved and shares the mayor’s passion for trees.

The mayor spent a rewarding day with Steve’s team planting the trees along with some pupils from each school and in some cases just delivering the trees for the staff and pupils to plant later.

“What better way to start?” said Cllr Rolfe. “Planting trees builds community spirit and these young people are the first link in the chain to educate communities about the benefits of trees and nature.”

Stratford Town Council declared a climate change emergency in July and actively supports the mayor’s tree planting initiative.