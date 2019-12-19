Superdrug interested in opening Maybird store

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug wants to open a new store at Stratford’s Maybird Retail Park, according to planning documents.

The company has submitted a formal offer to occupy part of Unit J, formerly occupied by clothing retailer Outfit.

A letter from Superdrug confirms that any new store would be in addition to its existing town centre store on High Street, which would remain.

Superdrug’s interest was revealed within a new planning application from retail park owners The Capital Hill Partnership, which seeks to divide the former Outfit unit into two.

One would have a mezzanine level, whilst the other (in which Superdrug is interested) would not.

There is no information on who could potentially occupy the other unit.