Foodbanks are a lifeline for many this Christmas

In an affluent area like South Warwickshire some may find it hard to imagine there are people struggling to feed themselves and their families this Christmas, but the reality is more and more are turning to foodbanks for help.

This year the Herald is shining a light on the selfless work of volunteers over the festive period, with a series of special features entitled Christmas Angels.

December is an incredibly busy time for Stratford Foodbank, with demand for emergency food parcels peaking for the year towards the end of the month and the beginning of January.

However that’s not the only reason the foodbank is so active at this time of year, as December is also when the organisation welcomes its most donations.

To put it into perspective, Stratford Foodbank receives 60 per cent of its donations during the final quarter of the year and it really is a mammoth effort to store food for the leaner months between Easter and the end of summer, when donations are lower.

Foodbank manager, Marion Homer, said: “People really want to help others at Christmas, it’s felt more acutely at this time of the year they’re fantastically generous and we have to rise to the challenge of making sure all that food is used and stored properly. Our small cabin is absolutely filled this time of the year.”

Unlike many of the organisations that refer people to the service, Stratford Foodbank remains open right through the Christmas period, continuing to distribute emergency food parcels at its four weekly sessions.

“We will have around 30 volunteers working at our sessions during the Christmas week and we’re available to help people in need, even if they’re unable to get a referral to us during that time. It may not be that many people who find themselves in that position, but for the few that need us and can’t get referals during Christmas, we are their lifeline.”

This year Stratford Foodbank continued its hugely successful Christmas hamper scheme, putting together a record 350.

The hampers, which are filled with seasonal donations are not necessarily aimed at those going through financial hardship (as the Foodbank’s emergency food parcels are), but are sent via referral to those who may find Christmas difficult, for example if they are grieving for a loved one or may be lonely.

Marion said: “We don’t see the end result, we don’t know who receives a hamper, but our volunteers put together the hampers to show these people that they’re not forgotten, they want to share the love.

“The hamper scheme has been so successful, its taken on a life of its own.”

Problems with the rollout of the Government’s Universal Credit system have been blamed for much of the increased demand for foodbanks, though Stratford Foodbank also sees people who are in work coming to it for help.

It’s not just in Stratford though that Foodbanks will be operating, over in Alcester the Arden Foodbank is planning to hold drop in sessions on 20th and 27th December, while it will be holding further sessions on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve in Studley.

Arden Foodbank manager Susan Kinnersley, said: “We did find it very busy back in the summer, but we’re anticipating that we might be even busier this Christmas. The people of Alcester have been fantastically generous with their donations, it’s wonderful.”

Over in Wellesbourne the Fosse Foodbank operates in a slightly different way, with volunteers delivering emergency food parcels around the village, rather than holding drop-in sessions.

While the organisation anticipates early January will see the biggest demand, volunteers are still out and about over Christmas to ensure that anyone that needs help can get it.

Marion Johnston, manager of the Fosse Foodbank in Wellesbourne, said: “We’ve seen a rise in people needing help from the foodbank this Christmas by around 50-60 per cent. This month we held our collection at Tesco which was very successful and we’ve been putting together Christmas stockings and delivering Christmas food boxes to people who need help.”

Similar foodbanks in towns across the district are a vital lifeline to people over Christmas, with volunteers determined that no-one should go hungry over the festive period.