Primary named as a top school

ALVESTON CE Primary School has been named in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2020 as one of the top 250 state primary schools in England, based on 2018 results.

Alveston ranked number 52 in the influential guide which is a searchable database of Britain’s leading schools which compares the leading 630 state primary and independent preparatory schools in England, all ranked by their SAT results.

On top of this accolade, the school has been placed by the Department for Education in the top three per cent of primary schools across the UK for its 2018 Key Stage 2 SAT results.

Anne Clewley, head teacher of Alveston said: “We have consistently achieved year on year improvements, but the school for us is about so much more than academic success. We work hard to give our children the opportunity to reach their full potential intellectually, socially, physically, creatively, emotionally and spiritually in a supportive, safe and stimulating atmosphere. We couldn’t be more proud of the academic achievements of our pupils, but we are just as proud of their sense of responsibility, kindness, tolerance, self-discipline and independence.”

Ian Budd, Warwickshire County Council’s Assistant Director of Education and Learning, said: “Congratulations to Alveston – what a fantastic accolade for the school and it’s great that they have achieved national prominence for their outstanding efforts. We will look at how we can learn from their success and share that best practice across the rest of our primary schools.”