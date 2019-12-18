Funding available for wellbeing initiatives

FUNDING opportunities are available for innovative community-based initiatives that promote health and wellbeing across Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council has made funds available to community and voluntary sector groups under the countywide health and wellbeing grants programme.

South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group has also provided additional funds for projects in South Warwickshire.

Groups can bid for funding from £5,000 to a maximum of £10,000 per initiative. Projects must be delivered in Warwickshire and need to address one or more of the following health and wellbeing priorities:

Children and young people health and wellbeing

Promoting healthy ageing

Mental health and wellbeing

Healthy lifestyles

Support for carers

Housing and homelessness

Transport and road safety

Reducing inequalities in health and wellbeing outcomes



The online application opens on Wednesday 18th December 2019 and closes at 12 noon on Monday 3rd February 2020.

Organisations are asked to submit an application online via www.csw-jets.co.uk. Once the application is live it can be viewed under ‘Tenders’ and found by searching either ‘WCC-8587’ or ‘Warwickshire Public Health Grant Funding’.

For more information, contact: dphadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk