Councillors divided over climate change guidance

The challenge facing the district council in tackling climate change were laid bare during a meeting of the Cabinet last week, with some members arguing that some proposals to reduce greenhouse gasses were unrealistic.

During the meeting, a new supplementary planning document (SDP), which seeks to clarify existing planning guidance when it comes to climate change, was presented.

It follows the council’s declaration of a climate emergency back in the summer and the work of a task and finish group at the authority, which is examining ways for the district to be carbon neutral by 2030.

It was the issue of reducing private car use and guidance on car-free developments which caused the greatest division in the chamber

Cllr, Sarah Whalley-Hoggins, said: “We have unrealistic expectations that we can attract people to live in the area without a car. I feel this is very premature, I think we are a long way off being able to deliver this, it’s almost blue sky thinking at this time, in this decade at least. I’m saddened, this cannot be achieved and people will not want to live here.

Cll Trevor Harvey added: “75 per cent of district residents do not live in Stratford, you’re asking these people to change the way they live, travel is part of rural life.”

Cllr Harvey said he had concerns that the document only referenced residents’ vehicles and not commercial ones, which also contributed to carbon emissions.

However a number of councillors were positive about the new guidance.

Cllr Kettle said: “Congratulations to officers for putting this document together in such a short time, there are justifiable concerns about some areas, but if we were to address every point this would be a massive document.

“If we adopt a motion that we have a climate emergency then the rules of the game have to change, these are the issues we are going to have to consider. This is a template that can be added to, but it allows us to respond immediately to a very real concern. To pick holes in this document is unfair, it is a template as we go forward, we shouldn’t just kick it out.”

Cllr Peter Richards said the document did not propose a range of new policies, it simply clarified existing planning guidance and “gives more teeth to our planners and planning committees when it comes to climate change.”

Cllr Susan Juned, reiterated that the SPD was about offering guidance and developers did not need to accept all aspects of it.

Members agreed for the SPD to progress to a public consultation.