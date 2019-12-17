Motoring Festival on hold for a year

THE handbrake has been temporarily pulled on next year’s Stratford Festival of Motoring which will not take place in 2020 but it’s not the end of the road for this highly popular event in the town centre.

Next year would have been the eighth staging of the motoring festival over the Spring Bank Holiday in May but arrangements have changed to align the holiday weekend with other events being held all over the country to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – Victory in Europe Day – on Friday 8th May.

The motoring festival regularly attracts upwards of 45,000 visitors who admire classic cars, sports cars and cherished cars over the Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday – the days it’s traditionally been showcased. But 2020 will see the event parked up for the time being.

Joe Baconnet, Stratforward BID director, explained why a temporary halt to the festival was taking place.

“Because the VE anniversary has moved the Bank Holiday from the Monday to the Friday we decided the motoring festival could take a rest for a year, this gives us an opportunity to review it and look to see if we need to do slightly different things with it. There will be a raft of electric car launches next year and it’s going to be a busy calendar once again for us – what we didn’t want was a clash of events if we moved the motoring festival further into the year. We also felt the motoring festival was not a natural fit with the VE celebrations had we held the event at the same time. It’s not the end of the road for the festival. We always get good feedback and it does help to spread people around the town effectively.”