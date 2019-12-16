Stratford U14s pipped at the post by Worcester

YOUTH RUGBY

DESPITE a positive overall team performance, Stratford U14s were narrowly edged out 20-19 by Worcester.

Looking to continue on from the previous weekend’s 51-10 victory over Bromyard, the Black and Whites started well against Worcester, but against the run of play the hosts gained possession and a strong run down the wing led to their opening try.

Both sides were well matched and despite plenty of possession and some good expansive rugby, it wasn’t until the final seconds of the first half that Stratford managed to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Fly half Jack Quantrill kicked across the field for Jago Vialan, who collected the ball and scored directly under the posts.

The ensuing conversion was successfully slotted over to give Stratford a deserved 7-5 lead at half-time.

The second half continued to be tight with Stratford having to tackle hard, but Worcester were the next to score.

However, Stratford rallied with Ed Irwin scoring a well-worked try which was followed up by a try under the posts from Vialan following a series of penalties near Worcester’s line.

With Kieran Park converting it was looking positive for Stratford at 19-10. Worcester were not finished, though, and despite some valiant Stratford defence they scored under the posts to close the gap to two points.

And on the final play of the match Worcester won a penalty under the posts which they successfully kicked to secure a 20-19 win.