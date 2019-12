Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 14th December

Midland League, Division Three

Shipston Excelsior 2-5 Welland

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Southam United 5-0 Banbury United Development

Stratford Alliance, Nursing Home Cup, Second Round

Henley Forest of Arden 4-0 Bretforton Old Boys

Shipston Excelsior Colts 6-3 FISSC Reserves

Sunday, 15th December

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Stratford HGC 2-4 Fladbury

Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round

Broadway United 2-4 Stour Excelsior

Bromsgrove & District League, Centenary Cup, Group Stages

Chaddesley Ravens 3-2 Alcester Town Sunday

RUGBY

Saturday, 14th December

Midlands Two West (South)

Barkers Butts 70-7 Southam

Stratford-upon-Avon 51-0 Spartans

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 15-12 Rugby St Andrews

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon H-W Old Wheatleyans

Dunlop 12-12 Harbury

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Marlow 38-0 Shipston-on-Stour

HOCKEY

Saturday, 14th December

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 3-1 Telford & Wrekin 2nds

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Edgbaston Ladies 3rds 2-1 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Olton & West Warwick 4ths 2-0 Shipston 1sts

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-2 Warwick Ladies 3rds