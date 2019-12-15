£40 green bin charge gets a nod of approval

THE introduction of unpopular charges for green waste collections are expected to be rubber stamped on Monday after the Cabinet at Stratford District Council gave their approval to the idea last week.

During last Monday’s Cabinet meeting, members gave their support to the introduction of a £40 annual charge for green waste collections, despite a public consultation exercise showing the majority of respondents were against it.

The consultation result showed that many feared an increase in fly tipping if the charge was brought in, while others said they would resort to putting green waste in the black or recycling bins.

The council says introducing the charge is one of the few ways the authority can bring in extra cash and points to a number of neighbouring councils that already charge for green waste collections.

Full story in this week’s Herald.