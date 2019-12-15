TDI wins second Global Light Rail Award

STRATFORD-based Transport Design International (TDI) enjoyed a successful evening at the recent Global Light Rail Awards in London, winning the category for Technical Innovation of the Year for Rolling Stock.

Working in collaboration with FAR Composites, Composite Braiding Limited (CBL) and the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) on a project known as ‘Brainstorm’ (based on the acronym BRAIded Novel beam STructures with Opportunities in Railcar Manufacture), TDI designed, developed and manufactured a prototype space frame weaved from carbon fibre composites. The space frame is seen as a potential light-weight and affordable structural solution for application in Very Light Rail (VLR) vehicles of the future.

The awards judging panel was impressed by the Project Brainstorm submission for its innovation, vision and ambition to create not only new manufacturing processes, but potentially a whole new industry.

Announcing the winning entry in the Technical Innovation category, the evening’s host, BBC broadcaster and journalist Nicholas Owen, said: “Reducing the weight of a rail vehicle means lighter weight infrastructure, less wear and tear on the rails and less power required to move the vehicles themselves. Taking on the challenge, a consortium of British specialists has come up with a new method for producing modular, composite structures for lightweight construction.

Although composite materials have historically been regarded as an expensive solution, and only suitable for short- to medium production runs, this cross-sector team has pioneered new ways to both reduce costs and speed up the process.”

Commenting on the award, TDI’s Managing Director Martin Pemberton said: “We are very excited to receive this award for the second time, the first being in 2016. It is fantastic to be recognised by our peers for what I believe is a game-changing addition in weight reduction for transit systems available in the market today”.