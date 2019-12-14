Annual rough sleeper count in Stratford-on-Avon District

THE annual estimate of the number of people sleeping rough across Stratford-on-Avon District for 2019 has been confirmed as 6, following the annual count that took place in early November. This is down from 10 rough sleepers reported in 2018, and 17 reported in 2017.

Cllr Jo Barker, People Portfolio says: “The District Council is pleased to report the lowest number of rough sleepers in its area since the reporting of annual figures to the government started in 2010. The District Council has been working hard with partner agencies to tackle the issue and the drop in numbers by almost two-thirds reflects the enormous amount of positive work that has been done.

“However, there is still more to do. We know the government wishes to end rough sleeping by 2027 and the District Council is committed to working to achieve this. Earlier in 2019, the District Council successfully bid for funding from the government’s Rough Sleeper Initiative, and has recently recruited a Coordinator who will be working on developing a rough sleeper strategy for the district. The Coordinator is also working on analysing how and why individuals end up on the streets, and developing ways to work more preventatively to stop the flow onto the streets.

All local authorities have to submit an annual figure to central government indicating the numbers of people sleeping rough in their area on a single ‘typical’ night, which this year was Wednesday 6th November. The figure is then independently verified by Homeless Link before being submitted to the government.