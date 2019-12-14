Centre named as a tribute to ‘Mr Alcester’

THE Jubilee Centre in Alcester has been renamed the Eric Payne Community Centre in honour of the late Cllr Eric Payne who died in October 2018.

Mr Payne had been a town councillor for 20 years serving as mayor twice in 2000 and 2006. He had been the district councillor for Alcester since 2007 and was chairman of Stratford District Council in 2011. He was also named Alcester Citizen of the Year in 2017.

At a full meeting of Alcester Town Council on 5th November, councillors voted to change the name of the Jubilee Centre in Alcester to the Eric Payne Community Centre in honour of a person who served the town all his life. He lived in Alcester throughout his life, and was born in the town the third of seven children and educated at St Faiths School.

Following consultation with the family, the town council was delighted to approve the change of name.

