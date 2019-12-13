Fishmongers’ Hall terrorism incident – investigation update

THE Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed that following a referral from Staffordshire Police, the IOPC has begun an investigation into the police force’s part in the management of Usman Khan following his release from prison.

Khan was shot dead by police on London Bridge after a terror attack at Fishmongers’ Hall led to the fatal stabbing of Saskia Jones, age 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon and fellow Cambridge University graduate Jack Merritt, aged 25.

IOPC investigators have worked closely with Counter Terrorism Officers and the Directorates of Professional Standards from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and the City of London Police (COLP) to secure, access and review a range of evidence.

This has included a large number of witness statements, physical evidence, CCTV and body worn video from the officers concerned. The officers involved provided initial accounts on the day of the incident and further detailed witness statements last week.

Recently the IOPC received a referral from Staffordshire Police relating to its contact with Usman Khan prior to his death This investigation is still in its very early stages.

IOPC Director of London Sal Naseem said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with all of those affected by the events of Friday 29th November. This was a fast-moving and dangerous situation to which the police had to respond extremely quickly and I pay tribute to the bravery of all those who responded.”