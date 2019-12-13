Saints on the search for first league double of the season

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United return to action at Southam College on Saturday when they will be looking for their first league double of the season against Banbury United Development, writes David Hucker.

With three back-to-back home matches to come in December, Saints have an opportunity to build on their record of eight wins from nine in their first season in the Hellenic League and go into the new year in pole position in Division Two North.

Having beaten Banbury 5-2 in their first encounter back in August, manager Richard Kay will be looking for another three points to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Saints have scored 33 league goals so far, with their only defeat being a 3-1 reverse at Easington Sports Development in early September.

Leading scorer Levi Steele, who has been ever-present in the league starting line-ups, has bagged 14 of them, plus one a match in cup ties, taking him to 20 in all competitions.

With Woodstock Town hosting Adderbury Park, the only side left with an unbeaten record, Saints could put some daylight between themselves and their rivals and, whilst there is still two-thirds of the season left to go, this could be a pivotal month in their bid to win the division at the first time of asking.

Saints will be without the suspended Pat O’Brien, the absent Ricky Barby and injured defender Ben Tennant, who is out until the new year.

“It’s important we consolidate our excellent away form with a strong run of form at home over the Christmas period,” said Kay.

“Our recent performances have been excellent, but the most pleasing aspect has been the mentality and attitude of the squad.”

Kick-off is at 2.00pm and admission is free.