Jeremy Wright MP response to General Election

JEREMY Wright, Member of Parliament for Kenilworth and Southam said:

“This election is over and your votes have been counted. I am hugely grateful to the people of Kenilworth and Southam for putting their trust in me again and giving me the great honour of representing the place where I live in Parliament. I will represent ALL of the people in my constituency, whether they voted for me or not, and I will do that to the best of my ability.

I think the message from the election results across the country is clear. Move on from the divisive Brexit debate and address the other policy challenges that Brexit has crowded out for too long. To do that will require a calmer and more respectful politics, which we must now begin to rebuild.”