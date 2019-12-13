Festive family show comes to Stratford’s New Place

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust host its annual festive family show this week. The Festival of Lost and Found runs until Saturday (14th December). On the site of Shakespeare’s final home, you wander through stalls and tents, meeting time-travelling show people as they share stories and display their wares. But one of them is harbouring a secret and needs your help to make sure it never reaches the stage.

The show has been devised byCoventry-based theatre company Talking Birds, and promises to be a charming midwinter theatrical experience for all the family.

For information and tickets, see www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/festival-lost-and-found