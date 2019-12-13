Nadhim Zahawi re-elected as MP for Stratford-upon-Avon

NADHIM Zahawi (Conservative) has been re-elected as the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon.

The turnout in Stratford was good despite the rain with people still heading for polling stations in the evening on one of the most historic elections in recent times.

Stratford result: Felix Ling (Labour) 6,222, David Passingham (Green) 2,112, Dominic Skinner (Lib Dem) 13,371, Nadhim Zahawi (Cons) 33,343. There were 273 rejected ballots. Turnout in Stratford announced as 74.72 per cent, with 55,321 votes being cast out of an electorate of 74,037.

Mr Zahawi secured more than 60 per cent of the vote – 33,343 votes compared with 13,371 for the Liberal Democrats Dominic Skinner who came second.

Mr Zahawi said last night. “Democracy does matter to the British people and Brexit will be delivered by January 2020 with a comprehensive free trade deal with the EU by December then we can really focus on investing in our NHS by building 40 new hospitals and upgrading 20 hospitals, 50,000 nurses of which 31,000 will be new recruits. £14 billion in education; our security – 20,000 more police officers with, 1100 in Warwickshire. All the things that people care about.”

Elsewhere, Jeremy Wright was re-elected for the Conservatives in Kenilworth and Southam, with a majority of 20,353 and Matt Western retained his seat for Labour in Warwick and Leamington.