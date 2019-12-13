Board backs Davis to turn Town’s fortunes around

FOOTBALL

INTERIM boss Paul Davis wants to bring back the feelgood factor at Stratford Town – and says he’s got the full support of the board to do so.

Davis admitted after the crushing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Barwell on 3rd December that his time in charge of 18th-placed Town might be up.

But after lengthy discussions with chairman Jed McCrory and the rest of the board, Davis confirmed to the Herald following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bromsgrove Sporting that he had received the full backing of club chiefs to get things right.

“What I said before about it being my last game in charge was not going to be my decision,” he said.

“I want to lead this club and I want to bring back the feelgood factor which we had last season.

“The reason I said what I did after the Barwell game was because I was expecting it to be taken out of my hands.

“I had a long conversation with Jed, the board and other directors throughout the week and they are fully backing me now to get it right.

“We had quite an honest chat about some players not being up to the standard and possibly needing a little freshening up of the staff, so I made the conscious decision to bring Nathan Marsh back to the club.

“He gives us a jovial atmosphere in the dressing room because he’s a bit of a joker and that has probably been missed recently.

“What I missed personally, though, was a goalkeeping coach. Marshy came to us on the Thursday night before the Bromsgrove game and carried that role out on Saturday.”

Davis will be searching for just his second win in charge when Town welcome 17th-placed Hitchin Town to the Arden Garages Stadium (3pm kick-off), but the gaffer insisted the match is not as easy as it sounds.

The previous meeting between the two sides back in September saw the Canaries clinch their first win of the season by running out 2-0 winners at Top Field, thanks to goals from Charlie Thake and Dan Webb.

“The problem with expectation is that when you play a team like Bromsgrove, nobody expects you to get anything so the fans go home somewhat happy when you lose 2-1,” said Davis.

“However, when it comes to the likes of Hitchin, everyone expects you to beat them.

“It’s not as easy as that, as they will come to us and make life difficult for us.

“All I know in my head is that I won’t be setting us up to steamroll them because it’s not that simple.

“We have to build from a solid base and at the moment we seem to be playing better against the bigger teams and I’m starting to think we need to set ourselves up like that for every team in this division.

“We need to make sure we’re difficult to beat and build from that solid base.

“What we can’t keep doing, though, is stringing three or four good performances together and then having an absolute nightmare.”