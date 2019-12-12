Generous public donations support Saskia’s favourite charity

FOLLOWING the tragic death of Saskia Jones in the London Bridge attack in which she was fatally stabbed, the public continue to honour her memory by helping to raise over £1,300 in donations for air ambulance her favourite charity which saved her life when she was just six-years-old.

Saskia was air-lifted by the Warwickshire Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, following a serious road traffic accident. It was the professionalism of the WNAA team that helped save her life and Saskia has supported the WNAA ever since.

A link for donations to Saskia’s favourite charity, Warwickshire Air Ambulance, went live on Wednesday and £1,360.74 has already been raised via the following link: https://saskia-jones.muchloved.com/

Saskia’s family issued the following press statement on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences over the past week, since the events of Friday, 29 November.

“The family are devastated by the loss of Saskia, a brilliant, caring daughter, grand-daughter, niece, cousin, friend and colleague.

“We are very grateful for the huge number of messages of support we have received from family, friends and strangers alike. Their thoughts are very much appreciated. It has been made very clear that Saskia is held in the highest esteem by many people and that she had touched so many lives in a short time.

“We have also found the support of the Metropolitan Police invaluable at this difficult time.

“A memorial service, to celebrate Saskia’s life, will be held at 12 noon on Friday, 20 December 2019, at Holy Trinity Church, Old Town, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BG.

“Family flowers only please.

“Donations please to Saskia’s favourite charity, Warwickshire Air Ambulance, via the following link: https://saskia-jones.muchloved.com/

“We thank all those who have respected our wish for privacy and ask that this wish continues to be upheld.”

(Warwickshire Police shared this statement on behalf of the Met Police).