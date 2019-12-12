Moving tribute paid in memory of Saskia Jones

THE vicar of Holy Trinity Church Stratford-upon-Avon has issued a moving tribute to Saskia Jones who was fatally stabbed in the London Bridge attack on Friday 29th November.

A press statement from Rev Patrick Taylor, the vicar of Holy Trinity Church, reads: “For centuries Holy Trinity church has been a place where the people of Stratford come to celebrate joyful occasions but also to mark times of sadness. We look forward to welcoming people to this service to give thanks for the life of one of our parishioners, which will be a particularly significant event because of the nature of the tragic death of such a young and remarkable person.

There is no doubt the service will be a focus of attention for many people across the nation who have been moved by the story of Saskia’s life and death, but at the centre of it all is a family who are grieving and want to place Saskia in God’s safe keeping as they say farewell to her.

My prayer is that Saskia’s memorial service will help her family and friends to know how much they are surrounded by the support and prayers of many people, and that they will be comforted by knowing that Saskia is now held in God’s eternal loving embrace.

Saskia’s service will take place at a time of the year when we also host many Christmas carol services at Holy Trinity church. The contrast between the two may seem odd at first, but in fact they are both part of the same story: at Christmas we celebrate a birth which is the coming of the light of God’s love in to the world and it’s this same light of Jesus Christ which also gives us hope in the darkness of death. As one of the Christmas readings says, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.”

It concludes: “May Saskia rest in peace.”

Yesterday, Wednesday, a statement from the family of Saskia Jones was issued by the Metropolitan Police:

“We would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences over the past week, since the events of Friday, 29 November.

“The family are devastated by the loss of Saskia, a brilliant, caring daughter, grand-daughter, niece, cousin, friend and colleague.

“We are very grateful for the huge number of messages of support we have received from family, friends and strangers alike. Their thoughts are very much appreciated. It has been made very clear that Saskia is held in the highest esteem by many people and that she had touched so many lives in a short time.

“We have also found the support of the Metropolitan Police invaluable at this difficult time.

“A memorial service, to celebrate Saskia’s life, will be held at 12 noon on Friday, 20 December 2019, at Holy Trinity Church, Old Town, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BG.

“Family flowers only please.

“Donations please to Saskia’s favourite charity, Warwickshire Air Ambulance, via the following link: https://saskia-jones.muchloved.com/

“We thank all those who have respected our wish for privacy and ask that this wish continues to be upheld.”